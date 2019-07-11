Is this Pakistan, India should talk to; Brig Gupta questions Kashmiri leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Despite Pakistan being proved time and again to be an untrustworthy and unreliable nation, Kashmiri leaders continue to insist that India must open dialogue with Pakistan. “Pakistan has been named and shamed on numerous occasions for its involvement in terrorism, terror financing, money laundering, religious intolerance, proliferation of nuclear and missile technology and drug trafficking. Despite all this, the insistence of Kashmiri leaders for talking to Pakistan is not merely baffling but smacks of a deep rooted conspiracy,” rued Brig Gupta.

“The latest humiliation Pakistan has suffered at the hands of Russia has proved beyond doubt that Imran Khan is a big liar. After the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Bikshek in May, where the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi successfully exposed Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror, Imran Khan after returning home spun the success story of his closeness to Russian President, Vladimir Putin and the personal rapport, he has established with him. Pakistan Foreign Office also announced that Imran Khan has been invited as Chief Guest by the Russian President for Eastern Economic Forum Summit to be held at Vladivostok in September this year, a mere fig of imagination,” he said.

“Dismissing Imran Khan’s claim as baseless, Russia has conveyed to India that it has not invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September where Narendra Modi is the Chief Guest,” asserted Brig Gupta. Definitely, India need not talk to such a Pakistan.

Pakistan has failed to act on majority of the 27 action points listed by FATF while placing it on grey-list last year. In a stern warning issued by the Global Watch-dog it has warned Pakistan to act against terror or else be ready to be placed in Black-List in October. “If Pakistan is placed in Black-List, its shattering economy will totally collapse making it a bankrupt nation,” said Brig Gupta, asserting, “Is it in India’s interest to talk to such a Pakistan?”

“Another embarrassment for Pakistan is 2019 annual report of United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). USCIRF has recommended that Pakistan should be re-designated as a “Country of Particular Concern,’ or CPC under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), because of repeated and severe violence against the minorities, since its findings in 2002. It has also recommended to lift the waiver granted in 2018,” he said.

“Pakistan is in serious trouble both internally and externally and finds itself isolated, it is desperate to befriend India and is using its proxies in Kashmir to plead its case with the Government of India. India has made its stand of talks with Pakistan clear on many occasions but Kashmiri leaders, in order to please Pakistan, continue harping for talks with the former,” stated Brig Gupta.