Is judiciary taking over Crime Branch, Vigilance working?

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir High Court has stayed investigation, submission of challan or trial proceedings in as many as 130 FIRs registered by the State Crime Branch and the State Vigilance Organisation.

Official statistics accessed by STATE TIMES indicate that different benches of the J&K High Court have granted considerable relief to a large number of the accused and the prosecution has either failed or adopted lackadaisical approach to get the stay orders vacated.

While as proceedings in the infamous Anara Gupta case of 2005 (Crime Branch Jammu FIR No: 7/2005) have been stayed on 20 February 2010, investigation into a fake Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), in CBJ’s FIR No: 16/2002, has been stayed as long back as on 31 January 2002.

There’s no reasonable evidence of the authorities or the prosecution, including Legal Sections of different government departments and organisations, being lackadaisical, corrupt, complicit or hand in glove with the accused. However, the way such interim relief orders have stayed intact for 5 to 16 years, cynics have found it easy to level allegations of sorts.

“Clearly, if the authorities are neither complicit nor lackadaisical, they are incompetent to pursue such criminal cases of serious nature”, said an official on condition of anonymity.

According to the official statistics, different benches of J&K High Court have stayed investigations in as many as 44 FIRs of Crime Branch in addition to trial proceedings in 11 such FIRs. These include high profile investigations and trials involving different crimes like obtaining PRCs by cheating and fraudulent means and grabbing government service jobs over fraudulently obtained qualification certificates.

Beneficiaries of such stay orders include a Matriculate official who is currently functioning as Assistant Executive Engineer and is also holding charge of Executive Engineer with entire J&K state as his jurisdiction.

In State Vigilance Organisation, different benches of J&K High Court have stayed investigation, submission of challan or trial proceedings in 75 FIRs.

While as investigation has been stayed in as many as 29 FIRs of Vigilance Organisation, submission of challan has been stayed in 18 FIRs. Besides, trial proceedings have been stayed in as many as 28 FIRs.

While as many of the investigations or trials of Vigilance Organisation stayed by J&K High Court pertain to embezzlement and misappropriation of government funds, acceptance of bribes, moveable and immovable properties of public servants disproportionate to their bona fide sources of income, most of the Crime Branch investigations and trials pertain to issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates to non-State subjects, fraudulent drawals from State exchequer and getting government jobs on fake qualification certificates and other incriminating means.

One of the sensational cases, which too could not witness judicial scrutiny due to stay, pertained to former Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma, who in his capacity as Director CAPD was involved in Rs 25 lakh transportation scam. Granted pre-arrest bail, Hemant evaded custodial interrogation and subsequently got ‘rewarded’ by induction into IAS cadre while the case was under the court stay.

The CAPD has attained notoriety for embezzlement and misappropriation of ration and its carriage over the years, which continues to be a common feature. The scams are thriving due to nexus between unscrupulous staff, dealers, and higher ups. Over the years, such acts have been put under carpet due to involvement of politicians, senior officers and dealers. On source information and complaints, Vigilance Organisation Kashmir had conducted Joint Surprise Check at SMHS Hospital Srinagar. After the charges of misappropriation and embezzlement were established against cashier Mohammad Amin Nazki, case FIR No: 28/2010 was registered against the cashier and other officials.

It was established during the investigation that cashier Nazki, in league with other officials at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, had received aggregate amount of Rs 1,43,89,360 as revenue from investigation charges, parking charges, OPD ticket charges, visitors pass charges, attendants pass charges, admission fee, rent of paid rooms and rent of canteen from April 2007 to March 2010. It was noticed that without depositing the amount in Treasury or J&K Bank, the cashier had claimed to have spent Rs 63, 52,514 on payment of salary to temporary staff, refunds and ‘refreshment charges’.

After retaining with himself Rs 80,36,846 without authorisation for a long period, the accused cashier deposited Rs 52,89,113 in bank/treasury only after the VOK investigation was in progress. Still he retained unremitted revenue worth Rs 27,47,733. The case was proved but there has been no progress in this case and other such FIRs as J&K High Court has stayed these proceedings long back and the prosecution has not got many of such stay orders vacated.