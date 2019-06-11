IS GIRL CHILD SAFE?

Share Share 0 Share 0

The monstrosity of the Kathua rape and murder case of eight-year-old girl shook the nation’s conscience. The case was needlessly politicised, creating a communal situation where the crime branch team that cracked the case and the prosecution was put under duress. The trial thus had to be shifted to Pathankot in Punjab. The verdict comes when a spate of crimes is being reported against minor girls, shocking the country’s conscience. The gruesome murder of a three-year-old in Aligarh was followed by a series of cases of rape/ murder of girl children in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. This coincides with amendments to criminal laws that made the rape of a minor girl child under 12 punishable with death penalty and significantly increased the quantum of punishment for rape against females in higher age groups. And with that, she has become a statistic in a long list of gruesome murders – just another number. New laws, more stringent, have failed to contain this horror. As we normalise violence, we are at the risk of getting tarred as an apathetic society that can’t protect its women nor children. Ordinarily, such crime escalates outrage, but all we seem to be doing is going round in circles, foaming forth in a frenzy. Those relevant in political and social spheres have made the right noises and done their bit towards social responsibility, tweeting and re-tweeting the paroxysms of rage and despair. And here the matter will rest, till another vulnerable child becomes a victim of this revolting orgy of violence. For reasons best known to the home ministry, NCRB data on crimes in India have not been published since 2016, which could have revealed a rising or dipping graph of crimes against minors in recent years. In the absence of data, there is no way to know if the death penalty legislation is working according to plan or is an example of tokenism gone horribly wrong. In any case, too much legislation with too little administrative action can hardly solve a problem which has roots in deeper structural issues in society and governance.