IS ‘executed’ 116 in Syria town revenge campaign: monitor

Beirut: The Islamic State group killed 116 people it suspected of collaborating with the Syrian regime in Al-Qaryatain this month before losing the desert down to government forces, a monitor said today.

“IS has over a period of 20 days executed more than 116 civilians in reprisal killings, accusing them of collaboration with regime forces,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor. (PTI)