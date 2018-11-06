Is Basohli Constituency destined to suffer?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shiv Kumar Padha

Scared of the unwelcoming behaviour of the local MLA no minister of any department did ever dare to visit Basohli as such no public Durbar was organised till the promulgation of the Guv. rule in the State.

The much hyped pre election promises like water sports, water tourism, sports training college, international stadium, ESSEL world, heritage town, FM radio station, NCERT Resource Center for Basohli and of the like have proved not more than verbosity.

The SDH and the so called Modal Hospital Basohli is functioning without the sanctioned strength of the doctors, medicines and the allied staff. There is no provision for the potable water in the hospital.

The entire stretch of five hundred Kms does not have any blood bank, blood transfusion facility nor fire fighting system anywhere. The people are totally dependent on the mercy of God. The local population has been reeling under the water sacristy problem for the last four decades. The whole constituency is deprived of the benefits of the multipurpose schemes initiated by the Prime Minister.

There is no interstate vehicular movement of traffic via Atal Setu as such it is not being put to the use it was meant for.

The 40 year old JKSRTC bus services between Basohli and Pathankot, Haridwar and Kullu have been withdrawn from the routs since the coalition came into power. Lakhs of population living in Basohli Bani, Bhadarwah and Bani face difficulty in performing their interstate journey in one go.

One Kendriya Vidyalay sanctioned for Basohli during mid 80’s is now named as KV Lakhanpur. In spite of regular demands the same has not been restored to its legitimate claimant Basohli.

Basohli Constituency as whole is gifted with natural wealth and has enormous quantity of the raw material for running the industries is missing from the map of the Industrial Estate in the State. It seems as if the Industries Department has closed its eyes towards the Basohli Constituency.

There is no institute in the constituency where the local youth can get professional training because the institutes sanctioned for Basohli have always been hijacked by the powerful and awakened MLAs of other Constituencies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Basohli is perhaps the only constituency in the State where the local MLA has seized to perform his constitutional duty for the last one year as a result Basohli Constituency has become a rudderless vessel which is being drifted away by the vagabond winds. The development of tourism of Basohli is flourishing with the co operation of the local population. There is no facility or amenities for the tourists. If the negative and inert attitude of the State Government is not checked the number of the tourists will start receding gradually and will come to halt. The motor boats purchased by the Forest Department for the tourists worth crores of rupees have become exhibits without putting them into operation from the date these were purchased. The tourists merely visit Basohli facing the scorching heat of the summer and the chill of winter and return to their homes disappointed.

The State Government should treat Basohli Constituency at par with others in the State and should not leave them on the mercy of the warring MLAs and MPs.

(Concluded)