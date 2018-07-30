Irregularities surface in Tourism Department in selection of consultant, advertising agency

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: A team of auditors from the office of Accountant General is understood to have noticed gross irregularities in Tourism Department in selection of consultant for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and an advertising agency for the purpose of promotion of tourism in Kashmir division.

Knowledgeable sources revealed to STATE TIMES that the auditors have observed how rules and regulations have been compromised in selection of a consultant who was supposed to make DPRs for different developmental projects which had been approved in principle by the Union Ministry of Tourism for Jammu and Kashmir and which were supposed to be completed within the financial year 2017-18.

Rather than picking up a competent consultant through competition, Department of Tourism is said to have granted this lucrative assignment to a New Delhi based handpicked consultant on commission of 3.75 per cent instead of the previous year’s 2 per cent without any justification. Sources claim that the consultant enjoyed support of some top politicians including a Cabinet Minister.

If insiders are to be believed, the consultant chosen in gross violation of rules and practice failed to make and submit DPRs as a result of which funds worth over Rs 500 crore could not be acquired from the Centre and utilised in the last financial year.

Even as top national and international level advertising agencies like Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) and Hindustan Thompson (HT) had been selected in the past for promotion of the Kashmir tourism throughout the world, Department of Tourism last year granted entire publicity and promotion contract directly to a New Delhi based firm. Officials insist that a Kashmiri youth, who was known for his proximity to then Minister of Tourism, was a key promoter of this firm.

Insiders revealed that promos and short films to the tune of crores of rupees were assigned to the same firm at exorbitant rates without seeking approval of Directorate of Information to the rates. Sources said most of such contracts were allotted to handpicked individuals and firms even as then Administrative Secretary of Tourism Sarmad Hafeez categorically refused to become part and parcel of such omissions and commissions.

Auditors are also understood to have noticed that huge amounts have been withdrawn from State exchequer on account of so-called tourism festivals and other events without proper accounting and documentary proofs of the expenditure claimed. One of such events held in Pahalgam had been extensively reported by media, though nobody in erstwhile PDP-BJP government took cognisance of such scandals in Tourism Department.

Significantly a junior rank KAS officer, posted as Joint Secretary of Tourism Department in Kashmir, was conveniently allowed to function as Director of Tourism Kashmir. He too was known for his proximity to then Minister incharge Tourism. Days after the PDP-BJP coalition collapsed on June 19, this officer, along with several other blue-eyed boys or incompetent officers, was removed by Governor’s administration and parked in General Administration Department for next posting.

Governor has reportedly sought detailed reports from different agencies on performance and political connections of over a dozen controversial officers. Sources said that these reports, including clearance from Vigilance Organisation, would play a key role in posting of these officers.

According to sources, the team from AG’s office has stumbled upon huge scandals in Tourism Department in procurement of material, including furniture and fixtures, unauthorised constructions, allotment of works worth hundreds of crores without floating tenders and hiring of cabs.

“However there are serious apprehensions that officers and engineers of Tourism Department have even bribed the auditors with the assurance from some auditors that these scandals would be fully suppressed in the final audit reports”, said an official.

New Director of Tourism Kashmir Tassaduq Jeelani could not be reached for his comment as his cellphone was switched off.