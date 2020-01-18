Irregularities in BSF recruitment exam: CBI carries out searches in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The CBI conducted searches in Delhi-NCR on Saturday in connection with alleged irregularities in evaluation of OMR answer sheets of BSF constable recruitment examination, officials said.

The searches were carried out in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, they said.

The searches were followed by registration of an FIR in the matter by the agency against Ravi Kumar, a resident of Murad Nagar in Ghaziabad, and C S Datamation Research Services Pvt Ltd based in Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, besides unidentified others, they said.

They said the alleged irregularities in the examination led to ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by BSF.

It has also been alleged that a private person illegally obtained money from candidates appearing for written examinations of Constables (Tradesmen), in BSF, they said.

They said several BSF officials as well as by the private firm are under scanner. (PTI)