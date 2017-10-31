IRP 15th Battalion organises Mini Bharat Darshan Tour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: IRP 15th Battalion organised a week long Mini Bharat Darshan Tour Programme-2017 from Jammu via Amritsar, Chandigarh to Delhi for girl students of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir from October 24 to 30, 2017 under Civic Action Programme-2017 in which 75 girl students participated.

During the tour, the participants had interacted with eminent personalities besides visiting historical places like Waga Border, Raw garden, Sukna Lake, Chattersingh Zoo, Red Fort, Qutab Minar, India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Inspector General of Police, Armed/IR Jammu received the students on their return from the tour.

IGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has undertaken various initiatives for over all personality development of the students of far flung areas by providing them different platforms.

He asked the students to share their experiences of the tour with their friends.

Earlier, CO IR-15th, Anita Sharma informed that the group was accompanied by SP Sumir Kotwal and other lady officers.