Ironic: BJP forgets 26th and 27th October commitments

BLUNT BUTCHER

As usual, people of Kashmir have been asked to observe 27th October as Black Day in protest against the entry of Indian Army into the Valley, ironically to save the civilian population from radical marauders, who indulged in rape and plunder. But this time around, the call has come from all the way across the Line of Control from the so-called United Jehad Council supremo and globally wanted terrorist Syed Sallahuddin, whose son has been arrested by National Investigation Agency for terror funding. This is a departure from the previous years. This is to take the Pak sponsored terror ‘resistance’ to the next level. Obviously, Pak stooges in the Valley will oblige by observing the ‘Black Day’ with no resistance from the so-called mainstream PDP, NC and the Congress, who have benefitted most during the past nearly seven decades. They won’t put a resistance to foil the diktat from PoK despite securing convincing mandate of the people through successive elections. These mainstream parties have never asserted, which has given adversaries a reason to call them soft-secessionists or separatists.

If not for accession of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian dominion on 26th October or entry of the Indian Army next day, the pseudo secularists had a reason to observe this day with much fanfare as they have been trumpeting ‘ray of hope’ emanating from the Valley when majority community came out against Paki raiders with guns made of logs and lathis, saying ‘Hamlawar Hoshiyar Hum Kashmiri Hain Tayar’. They even failed to record their appreciation for what happened on 27th October 1947, either in their statements or in the precincts of offices, which otherwise remain hectic for chalking out strategies to have loaves of power. Some of these parties have now started overstepping their brief by challenging even the accession, endorsed by Sheikh Abdullah. His own party has unleashed a vicious debate to establish whether the accession was complete or conditional. They always remain in limelight to press for settlement of K-issue without spelling out what it should be. This again is deliberate because they want to have best of both the worlds. They want to be seen on both sides of the fence.

The mainstream parties could have seized this opportunity to reaffirm their faith in secularism that had made Mahatma Gandhi to see the so-called ray emanating from Kashmir. Ostensibly, this obsolete term is being referred and related to the communal harmony maintained during the tribal raid when unarmed Kashmiris reportedly challenged regulars of Pakistan Army and uncivilised tribals who had let loose a reign of terror, mayhem, plunder and rape. True, the liberals among the Kashmiris had risen against the inhuman marauders who had sneaked from Uri and reached up to Palhalan near Baramulla. The unarmed army of the civilians had actually stood to hold Srinagar till reinforcement came from Delhi. Isn’t such a bravery to be celebrated? If so then why the so-called inheritors of liberals are allowing radicalised ‘black day’ call to succeed. They should have given a befitting counter to fugitive Sallahuddin who has cheeks to say, “On October 27, 1947 Indian troops entered Kashmir and it was blackest day in the history of Kashmir. Kashmiris do not accept subjugation and were continuing to raise their voice against it.”

The Kashmir mainstream has an un-announced sympathy for a cause being sustained in the Valley. They have never ever mobolised their support base to counter minority radicals, who have held entire Kashmir hostage to their whims and fantasies. But what happened to the BJP which has gone in inertia mode ever since wearing the mantle of governance.

The BJP failed to get Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary declared as holiday. It also failed in convincing its coalition partner to officially commemorate the ‘accession day’ and the day when Indian Army saved the people of Kashmir from plunderers and rapists. When the so-called Martyrs’ Day can be observed officially, what stops the government to celebrate the accession? This was commitment of the BJP ahead of elections. It is a proud day for nationalistic people of the State. The BJP has pushed its core agenda to backburner. It has failed to devise any pragmatic Kashmir policy. It has also failed in sending an unequivocal message across the political spectrum that Kashmir is integral to Indian existence. Kashmir can’t be negotiated, nor can those challenging the accession entertained. But instead, the NDA led Centre is opening the channels of engagement to those who mock every moment Indian nation.

Least to speak of celebrating the accession day or observing 27th October officially, the BJP will play to the tunes of its partner PDP, which misses no opportunity to offer olive branch to separatists, secessionists and all sort of anti-India elements.