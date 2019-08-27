Iron bars stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Iron bars have been stolen from a plot at Kanachak area on Monday. As per the details, Gulshan Kumar, resident of Subhash Nagar, lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen iron bars from his plot situated at Dumi. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper