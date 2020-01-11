IRC Society GS, BJP National Youth VP meet Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Honorary General Secretary, J&K Branch of Indian Red Cross (IRC) Society met the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Friday.

Rizvi gave a brief summary of the projects and activities to be initiated by the J&K IRC Society pertaining to strengthening of its organizational structure, education, knowledge and capacity building, organizing Junior & Youth programme. He informed the Lt Governor that the J&K Branch will soon have its own Blood Bank.

He also informed the Lt Governor that the IRC Society has conducted various activities in J&K during the year 2019-20 including imparting First Aid Trainings to 212 persons in 08 Training Camps; promoting Blood Donation Activity through organizing 04 Blood Donation Camps; livelihood project, provided medical assistance to the tune of Rs 1,04,292 to 10 beneficiaries and other activities providing cash and other assistance to the beneficiaries.

The Lt Governor asked Rizvi to coordinate with the Hospitals for establishing Blood Banks and put emphasis on organizing more Blood Donation Camps across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Er. Aijaz Hussain, National Vice President, BJP Youth Wing and In-charge West Bengal also called on the Lieutenant Governor and projected various issues and demands pertaining to restoration and renovation of Temples in J&K, creation of 10+2 Lecturer posts for Kashmiri Language subject, re-opening of stone quarries in Athwajan in Srinagar, constitution of a committee to frame the modalities for rehabilitation of Gujjars, Bakarwals & Nomads and creation of Village Defence Workers in Kashmir. He also discussed with the Lt Governor a range of issues related to the implementation of Youth related welfare schemes in J&K.

The Lt Governor assured Er. Hussain to review the genuine demands raised by him for their early redressal and urged him to continue working towards promoting public welfare. Later, a delegation of Paramedical Staff Association led by Parveen Kumari submitted a representation related to the regularization of Paramedical Staff engaged under SRO 384/409 appointed on academic arrangements in Medical and Dental Education Departments to the Lt. Governor.

He assured the delegation that the issue projected by them would be taken up for examination.