Iraq forces fire on dozens of protesters in Baghdad

Baghdad: Iraqi security forces Friday opened fired on dozens of protesters gathering in Baghdad for a fourth day of demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.
The security forces fired directly at the protesters, not in the air, the correspondent said. There was no immediate word on any casualties. (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper