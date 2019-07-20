Iran’s seizure of two ships ‘unacceptable’: UK

London: Britain on Friday said Iran had seized two ships in the Gulf, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt condemning the incidents as “unacceptable” and saying he was “extremely concerned” by the incidents.
“I’m extremely concerned by the seizure of two naval vessels by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said in a statement. “These seizures are unacceptable.” (Agency)
