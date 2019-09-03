Iran’s Rouhani rules out any bilateral talks with US

Tehran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying the Islamic republic is opposed to such negotiations in principle.
In an address to parliament, Rouhani also said Iran was ready to further reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal “in the coming days” if current negotiations yield no results by Thursday. (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper