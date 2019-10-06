Iran’s Hadi bags Mathwar Kesari title

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: After winning the Mission Dosti Kushti Maha Kumbh at Katra, Hadi of Iran played a quite entertaining bout against his opponent and international wrestler, Dyneshwar Bhaskar Jamdade (Mouli) of Maharashtra to take away the title bout of 10th Mathwar Kesari Dangal held at Baba Ballo Dev Shathan, village Mathwar in district Jammu.

Mathwar Dangal was organised by Mathwar Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association (JKISWA) under the overall supervision of Baba Yash Paul Sharma, former Sarpanch Ashok Kumar Sharma and president JKISWA, Shiv Kumar Sharma.

In all, 32 bouts decided in this day-long Dangal which cost the organisers around Rs 7 lakh.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta was the Chief Guest, who distributed cash prizes among the winners and runners-up wrestlers.

Vice President Indian Style Wrestling Association of India, Shiv Kumar Sharma presided over the function.

Prominent persons present were SP Rural Jammu, Suram Singh, retired Police Officer (SP), Prithivi Raj Sharma, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), Tilak Raj Sharma, Ram Paul Sharma, Sohan Singh, Raman Kumar and former Sarpanch, Babishan Singh.

The first Malli (title winner) wrestler, Hadi presented with a whopping cash prize of Rs. 75,000 along with traditional Gurj (Gadda) and Patta by Baba Shri Yash Paul Sharma while runners-up, Mouli received Rs. 50,0000 from Ashok Kumar Sharma.

For the second bout, held for Rs 1 lakh, Mohanu of Delhi faced tough resistance from his opponent from Cuba, Bagher before he emerged winner. While Mohanu got Rs 60,000, Bagher presented a cash prize of Rs 40,000.

In third main bout, Ali of Georgia defeated Banty of Maharshtra while fourth bout went to Rega of Iran who defeated Ranjeet Singh of J&K Police.

Members and technical officials who helped for the conduct of this Dangal include Ashok Kumar Sharma (former Sarpanch), Tilak Raj Sharma, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), Ram Paul Sharma, Baboo, Kaka, Anil Kumar, Narinder, Babu, Banarsi, Lal Master, Mohan lal Numberdar, Jagdish Dutt , Darshan Chand, Baldev Raj, Amir Chand, Hari Chand, Puran Chand, Om Parkash, Ashok Kumar (Arjun Awardee), Jagbir Singh. Tripta Sharma, Virender Sharma Murli Dhar, (Munna) Sat Paul Sharma, Om Parkash Verma and Deepak Wazir.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sharma appealed the veteran wrestler of the State to tap the hidden talent and nurture and groom into a competitive stuff.