Iranian regime actions pose a severe threat to international peace and stability: US, UK

Share Share 0 Share 0

Washington: The US and Britain today condemned Iran’s “destabilising” behaviour in the Middle East, saying its actions pose a severe threat to international peace and stability.

In a telephonic conversation, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the Iranian regime’s “provocative” rocket attacks from Syria against Israel.

“Trump called on all nations to join the United States and the United Kingdom in making clear that the Iranian regime’s actions pose a severe threat to international peace and stability,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

The two leaders discussed how best to address Iran’s “destabilising” behaviour, it said. (PTI)