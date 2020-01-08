Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday said it had carried out and “concluded” its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.
“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence” targeting a base from which a “cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials” was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.
“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.” (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I knew ‘Fleabag’ was going to be special: Andrew Scott
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper