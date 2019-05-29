Iran ‘almost certainly’ behind attack on ships off UAE: Bolton

Share Share 0 Share

Abu Dhabi: US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday Iran was “almost certainly” behind attacks on ships off the UAE coast earlier this month.

The four ships, including two Saudi tankers, were attacked by “naval mines almost certainly from Iran”, Bolton told a press conference in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

US experts are part of a five-nation team that is investigating the May 12 attacks that damaged the four vessels in the Sea of Oman off the UAE emirate of Fujairah. (PTI)