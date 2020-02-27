IQAC organises Alumni Meet at GDC Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Under the patronship of Principal Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the College organized an Alumni Meet in which a large number of Alumni from different batches of the College participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Welcoming the alumni the Principal accentuated on the worth and value of such a meet that is both contributory and reminiscential. He put on record that Alumni are the real torchbearers of the values and the knowledge imbibed and practiced in the College.

He apprised all present about the various state of art works accomplished and further initiated by College ranging from excellence in academics, sports, research, conferences on one ebb and installation of Smart-boards, virtual class rooms as also the inauguration of Ecological Park in the forthcoming International Conference on Water Conservation starting from 29th of February 2020.

Earlier the programme started with Guru vandana performed by Vijay and Arjun from Music Department under the guidance of Prof. Samosh Kumar.

Prof. Suresh Kumar Dogra Coordinator IQAC presented a report on the Quality initiatives and projects completed, at hand in the academic and other fields in the previous years as also under the present leadership of the Present Principal.

This was followed by an open house discussion in which a number of Alumni spoke on various aspect; their experiences of student life, their professional achievement and also gave important suggestions to the students present and the staff on future prospectives of their Alma-mater.

The President of Alumni Association, Sh. Balwant Singh Mankotia, (former MLA) expressed his views and also announced for reconstitution of body on 27th of March, 2020.

Other Alumni who spoke on the occasion include Prof. Suram Chand, Prof. Dr. Chandermohan Sharma, Retd. SSP, Mahadeep Singh, Retd. SSP Seva Singh,RTO-Jammu Dhanter Singh, Isha Malhotra, SHO Women Cell, Athlete Roshan Gupta, , Rekha Thakur and Sh. Ravi Malguria (a senior Alumnus of 19701), Sh, Jugal dubey and others. The Alumni expressed their views and satisfaction with the progress that the College has made, particularly mentioning the present Principal Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra, who has increased the speed and progress manifold because of which the College is standing tall and desiring to be an Institute of Excellence. Many an alumni Viz. Dr. A.S Rishi (Retd. Pricipal), Prof. Yash Pal Sharma(Department of Botany, Jammu University and Sh. Varinder Kesarr, IFS, Pankaj Anand KAS, Vikas Verma, KAS had also sent their messages.

A great attraction of the programme were Recitation of Dogri Poem by Alumnus Rekha Thakur, Gazal singing by a teenage sensation, Mr. Raghujeet Katoch, Dogri Song by Arjun and Vijay, Ghoomar and Punjabi Dance by NCC Girls, Punjabi fusion dance by NSS Boys.

The proceedings of the programme done by Dr. Pankaj Sharma and Dr. Rippy Bawa. Logistic support was provided by Prof. Romesh Kr. Atri, Convener Media Cell, Prof. Sanjay Kumar Prof. Imtiaz Shahid, Dr. Ajay Sharma, Prof. Shaji Khan and. A large number of staff, Alumni and College students were present on the occasion. Prof. Gurvinder Raj Verma delivered formal vote of thanks.