IPS officer Sandeep Choudhary’s free coaching class helped youth to crack competitive exam

JAMMU: Taking time out from his busy schedule, a young IPS officer of J&K cadre Sandeep Choudhary decided to dedicate two hours every morning to help students in their studies, a move which brought smiles to candidates preparing for competitive examinations but are unable to meet the expenses of quality coaching.

SSP Shopian Sandeep Chaudhary had started ‘operation dreams’ with an aim to see students get past the academic hurdles in the way of their goals.

The 2012-batch IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre Sandeep Chaudhary during his posting as South Jammu SP had started free coaching from his office chamber for 10 candidates who aspire to become sub-inspectors in the state police.

However, the number later grew within a few days to more than 150 students preparing for various examinations, including civil services, staff selection commission and in banking sector, forcing Mr Chaudhary to look for an alternative arrangement.

Now it’s a matter for pride that one of the students from his free coaching classes has been selected for the post of Sub Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police by cracking the competitive examination.