IPPI to be organised on Jan 19

POONCH: Chairman District Health Society Poonch Rahul Yadav today chaired a meeting of District Task Force of Pulse Polio Immunization here at conference hall of DC office complex.

The meeting was attended by CMO Poonch, officers from Education Department, ICDS Department, Police, NGO’s, Block Medical Officers , Medical Officers, DSP HQ and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, it was informed that Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) program is going to be held on 19th January, Polio National Immunization Day under which children between the age of 0-5 years will be given pulse polio drops.

DDC Poonch gave directions to ensure 100% coverage of the children falling between the age group of 0-5 years. He further directed to pay special attention to vulnerable group like Migrant labour settlements and hard terrain areas.

DDC further appealed to the general public to ensure each and every child of the age between 0 to 5 years is given Pulse Polio drops at the Pulse Polio Booth or transit points so that better future of our children could be ensured.