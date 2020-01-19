IPPI arrangements finalised

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: To finalise the arrangements for smooth conduct of Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, the Deputy CMO Anantnag on Saturday convened a meeting of block medical officers of the district.

He informed the meeting that a comprehensive strategy is being adopted for the smooth conduct of IPPI in the district which is scheduled for 19th of January.

He informed that 1023475 children in the age group of 0-5 years will be vaccinate and for this purpose 650 vaccination booths including 5 High Risk Area Booths and 14 transit booths have been setup across the district.

It was given out that 2730 officials which includes 1183 Health Workers, 783 ASHA workers and 646 Anganwadi workers.

To make the programme affective the Health Department has deployed 130 supervisors.