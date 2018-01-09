IOCL team calls on CS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A team of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) officials headed by Chief General Manager, Sandeep Jain on Monday called on Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas here at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the issues related to land acquisition for setting up oil terminals at Srinagar, Jammu and LPG Bottling Plant at Anantnag.

The issues related to signing of MoU with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra for Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) and issuance of NoC for setting up of Auto-LPG dispensing Station Lassjan Byepass road, Srinagar also came up during the discussion.

Chief Secretary underscored the need to expedite the process of land acquisition and assured the IOCL team that District Administration Budgam, Srinagar, Anantnag and Jammu and the concerned State Government departments will be asked to complete the process and remove the bottlenecks, if any, in a time bound manner.

He advised the IOCL to ensure that all oil depots meet Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) norms and wherever required, necessary risk mitigation measures must be undertaken.