IOA Jt Secy Sisodia named chef-de-mission for CWG

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today appointed its joint secretary Vikram Singh Sisodia as the Chef-de-Mission for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia.

The IOA also appointed three team managers to accompany Sisodia and help him in the day-to-day duties during the Games.

The three team managers are Modern Pentathlon Federation of India General Secretary Namdev Shirgaonkar, Asian Sailing Federation official Ajay Naarang and Andeman and Nicobar Olympic Association Secretary General V A Shiyad.

“Mr Sisodia, who will be embarking on this major assignment, is currently the Joint Secretary of IOA. The three team managers will help Mr Sisodia in the execution of day- to-day duties during the Games,” the IOA said in a release.

Sisodia is also currently the president of Chhattisgarh State Tennis Association.

The 21st Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, the second largest city in Australia.

IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said he’s confident that the four officials would discharge their duties and do a good job during the Games.

“I am sure they would take good care of the Indian contingent. I wish them all great Games,” Batra said.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said, “Though the job is new to Mr Sisodia and his team of officials, I know their capabilities as administrators. I am quite assured they would discharge their duties to the satisfaction of all concerned. (PTI)