INX media: SC refuses to entertain Chidambaram’s plea against dismissal of anticipatory bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX media scam.
The apex court said his petition has become infructuous as Chidambaram has already been arrested by the CBI.
A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said Chidambaram is at liberty to seek remedy in accordance with the law.
Chidambaram, whose CBI custody is ending today, will be produced before a trial court where the agency can further seek his custody.
At present the apex court bench is hearing issues relating to the money laundering case lodged by the ED in connection with the INX media scam. (PTI)
