INX Media case: CBI files charge sheet before Delhi court against P Chidambaram, Karti, others

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.
The charge sheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.
The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper