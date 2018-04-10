Invitational Basketball Tourney from April 18

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Basketball Association shall be holding three-day Invitational Basketball Tournament at MA Stadium, here from April 18.

“The competition is being organised with an aim to provide every cager a chance to play and exhibit his/her talent.

We have not restricted the event to only registered clubs. Any 12 individuals in the shape of a team can register themselves for the competition,” General Secretary of the Association, Dr Vikram Handa said.

The competition shall be held among at least 10 teams on league cum knockout basis. The Organising Committee, set up for the proposed event, has fixed April 16 as last date to confirm the entries for participation.

“The proposed invitational tournament shall also help us to look into the talented stuff before finalising the State team for the National Championship scheduled to be held from May 7 to 14,” further said the General Secretary.