‘Investor’s Summit’ step towards rapid industrialisation in J&K: BBIA

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) discussed proposed Investor’s Summit 2019 scheduled to be held in October 2019 in J&K.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday, BBIA President, Lalit Mahajan hailed the decision taken by the Government, under the guidance of Governor Satya Pal Malik to attract new investments in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

It is worthwhile to mention here that K Skandan, Advisor to Governor and Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department along with officials of the Department are working on the prestigious project to explore possibilities for attracting new investments in Industrial Sector of J&K, for which a Vision Document is under process, including ‘Special Package of Incentives’ for Industrial and Tourism Sector.

“It is the need of hour to provide long term Fiscal Incentives to attract investments in Industrial Sector, which includes 100 per cent Reimbursement/ Exemption of GST/ Transport subsidy by road on raw materials and finished goods/, Capital Investment subsidy, Income-Tax exemption and other related incentives with an sun set clause of 20 years, creation of land bank with requisite infrastructure in time bound manner, special economic zone for setting-up export oriented units at par with other States, time bound sanction of power and other remedial measure to ensure hassle free environment for industrialisation in the State,” he said.

The association requested the Governor to ensure the participation of all stakeholders of the State to make the event a great success.

Tarun Singla Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer were also present on the occasion.