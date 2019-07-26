Investigate fake Facebook ID: LBA Youth Wing

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Youth Wing has lodged a complaint with the SHO Leh on Thursday asking to lodge an FIR against an alleged fake Facebook ID called Dechan Spalzes who has labeled some serious allegations against LBA Youth Wing President.

“Yesterday a fake ID namely Dechan Spalzes was newly created to assassinate our President character on a public forum and after spreading the rumor the account was deleted, this shows that a conspiracy is going on against the representative of particular community, the conspirator could be from any community or within the community,” read the letter addressed to SHO Leh by LBA Youth Office on Thursday.

The association requested police to lodge a complaint against the particular person and order a thoroughly investigation and take a strict action against the person.