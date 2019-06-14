Investigate cases professionally using modern tools: IGP to officers

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: M K Sinha, IGP Jammu Zone on Thursday reviewed pending cases and asked officers for using modern investigation tools to clear pendency.

Accompanied by Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG DKR Range Hqrs Batote, IGP Sinha visited Doda and held a crime review meeting, in which pending cases of 2018 and 2019 were discussed and officers were given directions to ensure that the investigation in these cases is done professionally, using modern investigation tools. All sensitive and sensational cases of district Doda, which are under investigation were discussed and necessary guidelines were given. A presentation was given by SSP Doda wherein overall law and order, crime position and other allied things were discussed threadbare.

After conducting crime review meeting, the IGP visited Police Station Doda and inspected working of Police Station including CCTNS Lab at Police Station Doda.

Earlier, IGP Jammu held a Darbar of officers/ Jawans that was attended by 250 Police personnel including GOs, NGOs and other officials of District Police Doda. SSP Doda presented a brief resume of overall security and law and order scenario in the District, besides elaborating on measures taken by the District Police for welfare of Jawans. The Darbar was also addressed by Bhim Sen Tuti, who exhorted the District Police to rise up to the occasion and face new challenges being faced by the security forces in the state.

While addressing the Darbar, Sinha impressed upon the officers and officials to work professionally not only in field of investigation but in all other aspects of policing and asked them to learn new techniques of investigation.

Apart from this, police officers were directed to focus on PCPG meetings to bridge police-public gap and involve youth in friendly programmes. He stressed that the district has been become terrorist-free due to hardwork and sacrifices of our martyrs and we should remain extra-ordinarily alert and vigilant to ensure that peace and tranquility in the district is maintained.

Later, the IGP visited DPL and held inspection of Stores and District Armoury Kot. Necessary instructions were given for conducting proper audit of weapons including seized weapons and range classification of officer/ Jawans of District Police Doda.

Thereafter, the IGP visited Police Public School, Doda and interacted with staff and children of the School. Necessary instructions were issued for establishing a computer lab and a play ground for Police Public School Doda. He also sanctioned modern teaching aids for the school.