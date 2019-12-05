Interviews for financial assistance under JKREGP on Dec 7

STATE TIMES NEWS PULWAMA: JK Khadi and Village Board Pulwama informed all the candidates who have applied for financial assistance under JKREGP that their interview is being held on December 7 at 11:00 AM in DC Office Complex Pulwama.
