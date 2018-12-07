Interstate narco smuggler nabbed with 40 Kg poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Lakhanpur Police on Friday arrested an interstate Narco smuggler and seized 40 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession.
As per the details, acting on a tip off, a team of Police Station Lakhanpur under the directions of Inspector Susheel Sharma SHO Police Station Lakhanpur during checking duty at Lakhanpur intercepted one truck (PB29R-7089) coming from Kashmir towards Punjab and recovered 40 kilograms poppy straw concealed in five boxes.
The accused identified as Avtar Singh son of Kuldeep Singh resident of village Galib Kalan, Jagraon Ludhiana Punjab was arrested and a case vide FIR No 131/18 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Screening of Kedarnath banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand
Richard Gere to star in Apple remake of Israeli series ‘Nevelot’
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host 2019 Golden Globes
U’khand govt sets up panel to examine objections about Kedarnath
DPS Nagbani holds physical fitness sessions
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper