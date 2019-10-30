Internet suspension averted major terror incidents: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here on Tuesday that suspension of Internet services in Jammu & Kashmir during the last two months had helped in averting some major terror incidents and those opposing it either have a vested interest in the continuance of terrorism or they want to play politics at the cost of India’s sovereignty and common man’s safety or they are not literate enough to understand the nuances of anti-terrorism strategy.

Speaking at the conclusion of DISHA meetings, held separately for district Doda and district Kishtwar, Dr Jitendra Singh asserted that the liquidation of killers of Parihar brothers and Chandrakant in Kishtwar was accomplished because of the suspension of the internet, which has also helped in flushing out terrorists operating in Kishtwar and other parts of the Chenab region.

Certain political activists in Kashmir valley, said Dr Jitendra Singh, have been continuously raising hue and cry over the suspension of internet services because they are the beneficiaries of terrorism and and their politics has, over the last three decades, survived due to dismal voter turn-out under fear of terrorism.

But more pathetic is the case of the fringe elements in Jammu region, said Dr Jitendra Singh, who have fallen in the trap of this pro-terror jargon and are trying to denounce the suspension of Internet. He said, either these political activists are devoid of issues and are therefore desperate to make an issue even if it is at the cost of common man’s life or they are too illiterate to realize what they are saying. He expressed surprise that some of these fringe leaders, who otherwise proclaim themselves to be nationalists or patriots or self-styled guardians of Jammu, are actually issuing thoughtless statements which are a music for Pakistan and also an endorsement as well as support for those who have been executing terrors attacks in Jammu region.

Citing evidence, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out to the recent nabbing of the terrorists who were travelling from Lakhanpur towards Jammu and could be effectively intercepted and eliminated due to ban on internet. Similarly, he said, the other day, some terrorists being chased out of Kishtwar by security forces, barged into the house of a local citizen in Batote but were successfully liquidated because they were devoid of internet connection to be guided by their cohorts. At the same time, he said, a number of infiltration bids from the border could be foiled because a stray infiltrator, who did manage to cross over to this side could not be helped by his associates to carry out further movement as had been the practice earlier by using internet, whatsapp and similar means.

All this has been meticulously planned in the union Home Ministry with due diligence and thorough discussion, which is beyond the comprehension of these self-styled intellectuals and commentators who have no clue about it, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, some critics and certain sections of media are tending to look at the restrictions through the prism of abrogated Article 370. He called upon the District Collectors as well as the “learned” journalists to do a thorough scanning of past 30 years of terrorism and find out on how many occasions the internet was suspended, sometimes for an equal or even longer periods of time, even when Article 370 was very much in place. He then asked them to draw comparison between the statistical pace of development activity during those periods of internet suspensions and the present period.

The breaking news for the media, quipped Dr Jitendra Singh, is that in spite of the internet suspension for the last two months, Jammu & Kashmir has been No.1 State in India with highest percentage population covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The second breaking news, he said, is that Udhampur parliamentary constituency is possibly the only constituency in whole of India which got three centrally funded government colleges in a single go, one each in Kathua, Doda and Udhampur. The third breaking news, he said, is that the first of its kind National Institute of High Altitude Medicine is coming up in Bhadarwah now, even though over the last 65 years Bhadarwah gave us several central and state Ministers as well as Chief Minister.

Similarly, without caring for vote bank politics, under the Modi government , said Dr Jitendra Singh, we have tried to change the work culture and priorities, the result of which is that a Degree College has been approved for the remote area in Doda called Marmat even though it had traditionally voted for different political parties. The small town of Paddar in Kishtwar neglected by earlier governments because of vote considerations, has now received a centrally funded Degree College, he said.

The survey is complete for the game-changer Khillani-Goha-Sudhmahadev new National Highway, he informed.