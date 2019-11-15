‘Internet suspension affected routine activities in J&K’

SUBASH BRAHAMNU

It was few hours before abrogation of Article 370 when mobile internet facility was suspended on 5th of August, 2019 due to security reason and thus the era of cyber blackout was started in Jammu and Kashmir. There is no fact of denying that some people can misuse the mobile internet facility to propagate rumors and create chaos by circulating fake and fictious material through social media but on the other hand majority of people who use mobile internet facility only for creative and constructive purposes are suffering very badly due to this suspension of mobile internet facilities. Many people have lost their sustenance and many others are feeling hapless in the absence of mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir.This ban on mobile internet has adversely affected large number of routine activities in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, let us have an analysis of some of these.

Modern days teaching is not confined only to Textbooks and blackboards. Now a days teachers have to brush up their knowledge as well as skills in line with latest teaching techniques and variations in curriculum but unfortunately internet suspension in Jammu and Kashmir has not only affected teaching but also has made the teachers handicapped. Internet helps teachers not only in ensuring accuracy and reliability of lesson but also play a significant role in making the lesson impressive and interesting. Apart from this the concept of smart Classroom remains only an imaginary idea in the absence of internet. A large number of students who are pursuing their studies from distance mode are also victims of internet suspension in Jammu and Kashmir as they are unable to have access to various search engines for acquiring study materiales related to their courses.

Internet suspension has also affected adversely and made the learning difficult in Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone knows that mobile internet is very crucial for students because students of twenty first century learn less in classroom and more through internet and students of Jammu and Kashmir are no exception to it. Student community is worst sufferer from the suspension of mobile internet. For students mobile internet works as a teacher, a guide, an assistant and as a most authentic and all time available source of learning but post August 5 internet suspension scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is very distressing and painful for students. Thousands of students in the absence of internet facility are facing difficulties in their studies as well as in conceptual clearity. These days dependency and reliability of students on internet has increased to such an extent that students will even cross check on internet about the authenticity of the informations given by their teachers and reputed books.

It is pertinent to mention here that many students studying in schools of rural areas are very often face the problems due to lack of sufficient teaching staff and subject teachers, under these circumstances mobile internet is only medium of learning for them but unfortunately internet suspension has very badly affected large number of such students and shattered their dreams.

Thousands of students studying in colleges, Universities and pursuing professional courses in Jammu and Kashmir are feeling helpless and incapacitated due to abatement of mobile internet. Apart from students the Research Scholars are also facing variety of problems in research works due to internet suspension

Internet interruption has made the tour and travel planning from Jammu and Kashmir to rest of the world inconvenient, uncertain and costlier. People are facing problems in booking tickets of trains and flights, as a results rush on reservation counters is increasing. Knowing the helplessness of passengers travel agents are charging huge unfair amounts for booking tickets of trains and fights. Moreover in the absence of mobile internet facility in Jammu and Kashmir passengers are also facing problems in enquiring about availability of seats and knowing about current status of trains as well as national and international flights.

Earlier in cities and towns it was very easy to find or reach any location with the help of google map but with the suspension of internet common public specially the tourists and visitors from different parts of country are facing problems during their movement from one place to other in cities and towns. Without mobile internet driving for strangers on different routes is also becoming uneasy and time consuming in Jammu and Kashmir.

(To be continued)