Internet ban affecting students, job aspirants

Dear Editor,

The Internet shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir is hampering online work of students, professionals and traders. The authorities suspended Internet services after abrogation of Article 370. Suspension of Internet services in Jammu is hampering the education of students and also affecting the job aspirants. As the Internet services are shut, it becomes difficult to access the material online and we the students are being deprived of every opportunity. We are unaware of what is happening. Many a times we get no information about exams and other competitive tests. We feel like we are living in a far flung cut off from other parts of the world area. If everything is under control why the authorities are not lifting the ban from internet.

This Internet ban is also affecting the students who had to apply for jobs or scholarships online. Businessmen are also at the receiving end due to the Internet blockade. The business these days is dependent on Internet. We cannot make any transactions and are suffering losses sue to this.

Many youngsters who have opened their start-ups in recent years and are mostly Internet-driven say that they are feeling suffocated due to the frequent losses. Everything is going digital. In the absence of Internet, things are becoming difficult.

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the concerned to kindly lift ban on internet.

Isha Kaul,

Jammu.