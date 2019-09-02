International Youth Day celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: GDC Billawar on Monday organised Poster Making Competition on the occasion of International Youth Day. Seven students participated in the event and the theme was menace of Drugs Addiction.

The drawings were judged by group of senior Professors including Prof. Sanjeev Gupta, Prof. Rakesh Sharma and Prof. Yash Paul on three criteria presentation, colour and relevance. In the competition, Romani Panooch was adjudged first while Vishali Devi and Neetali Verma stood second and third respectively. Later, trophies and certificates were distributed among participants and the event culminated with the speech by the Principal of the College Prof. Dr. Jugal Kishore Sharma.

The event was organised by the Red Ribbon Club of the College under the supervision of Prof. Sindhu Kotwal.

Meanwhile, National Sports Day was celebrated by Department of Physical Education & Sports, Govt. Model Degree College Mahanpur Kathua. This Programme was organized to commemorate the birthday of hockey legend Maj. Dhyan Chand. On this special occasion a Kabbadi Intramural was organized among the students, The Chief Guest, Dr. Raj Kumar, Principal of the college witnessed the Kabbadi Intramural and distributed the winner and the runner trophies to the participating teams. He had inaugurated the cleanliness drive by planting a sapling in the college campus.

A debate on the topic “The Importance of Sports in Education” was also organized in which students and the faculty had participated. The Physical Director Dr. J S Soodan delivered the Welcome address and formal introduction about National Sports Day. Principal Dr Raj Kumar Delivered the presidential address and advised the students to make sports as the daily routine in their livelihood and to follow the viewpoint of Dr B R Ambedkar. He also distributed certificates to the winners of debate competition.

The Stage was conducted by Prof Naresh Kumar (Hindi) and Dr Kamini Sharma (Sanskrit). Among the faculty Prof. Munisha Devi (Education),Prof Rakesh (Hindi), Sourab Dutta (Librarian) delivered their views. Others who were present were Prof. Arvind (EVS), Prof. Anu Sharma(English), Prof. Inderjit(Sociology). The Programme concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Prof. Sunil Singh (Political Science).