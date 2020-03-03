International Women’s Week celebration begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Sakhi-One Stop Centre, Rajouri, on Monday organised an awareness programme here at Industrial Training Institute(ITI) to mark the celebration of International Women’s Week 2020.

The programme was organised on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh and under the overall Supervision of Nodal Officer Sakhi-OSC, Bilal Ahmed Mir.

Among the others, the programme was attended by Principal ITI, Sajjad Hussain Naqeeb; Administrator One stop Centre for Women, Neetu Sharma; Members of OSC, Staff and Students of ITI.

The International Women’s Week is an annual festival celebrating women’s achievements and promoting gender equality. It begins in the first week of March and coincides with International Women’s Day observed on March 8 every year.

In her address, Administrator OSC said the aim of the program was to impart education to students regarding women rights and the role of OSC in securing and promoting their rights. “Sakhi-OSC helps women and girls to know their legal rights and to understand the procedure and method of access to the legal systems,” she added. She urged upon the girls to focus on their education to achieve goals in life saying that education is the only and best way for the empowerment of the women.

The Principal ITI also spoke on the occasion and said underlined the need to create more gender balanced societies where women are provided with equal opportunities to grow and excel.