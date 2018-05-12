International Nurses’ Day: Prez Kovind calls nurses ‘true nation-builders’

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today, on International Nurses’ Day, lauded the dedication and contribution of nurses to the nation and stressed on the need for strengthening the nursing sector.

He also conferred the prestigious Florence Nightingale awards to 35 nurses for their outstanding services at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Nurses play a very important role in the lives of people and their dedication and services is recognised by all. Nurses are the true nation-builders,” the president said.

The entire nation is grateful to the nursing community for their vital role in keeping the country healthy, he said.

“At present, there are 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people in India, and the world average is 2.5 nurses. In the past few years, the number of registered nurses and other health workers has crossed 27 lakh (till March 2017). But this number is not sufficient,” Kovind said.

Indian nurses’ services and dedication are recognised all over the world, especially in the Gulf region where they are employed in a large number, he said.

The nurses who have been awarded today represent the country’s diversity in unity, the president said.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey gave away the awards to the nurses at the Florence Nightingale awards ceremony.

The awards are given to outstanding nursing personnel employed with the Centre, states or Union Territories.

Nadda expressed confidence that the Florence Nightingale Awardees of 2018 will inspire the nursing fraternity to rededicate themselves to quality healthcare.

“I congratulate all the awardees of the Florence Nightingale award-2018, who have been honoured with this prestigious award for their exemplary service and thank each one of you for your yeoman service and contribution towards patient care and well-being of fellow citizens,” Nadda said.

He said India is proud to celebrate International Nurses’ Day 2018, acknowledging the strong commitment, compassion and dedication that nurses display in the practice of their profession. (PTI)