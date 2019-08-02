International Nagar Kirtan to reach Jammu on Aug 4

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The International Nagar Kirtan will reach Jammu & Kashmir on August 4, 2019. This was informed by Sudershan Singh Wazir, Chairman, Sikh United Front J&K, while addressing a Press Conference here on Thursday. Wazir further informed that Nagar Kirtan, which started from Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev on August 1, will enter J&K on August 4 on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. “To express respect and commitment to the path shown by Guru, people in general and Sikhs in particular should line-up from Lakhanpur to Jammu on National Highway for welcoming the international Nagar Kirtan,” Wazir said.

On behalf of all Sikh organizations of J&K, Wazir expressed gratitude towards Mahant Manjeet Singh of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahab, Poonch for leading the religious celebrations in the State throughout the year till November on the occasion of celebrations of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Wazir along with all the other organisations appealed to the public in general and Sikhs in particular to participate in all ensuing events to be organised for commemorating 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

The members of various Sikh organisations present on the occasion included Dayal Singh Wazir, Chairman Shiromani Akali Dal J&K; Darbinder Singh, President Shiromani Akali Dal J&K; Surinder Singh Kala, President Vegetable & Fruit Association Jammu; Mohinder Singh Chief Organizer, Bhai Kanahiya Nishkaam Seva Society J&K; Gajjan Singh, President J&K Motor Transport Association; Surjeet Singh Kuku, President Sikh Nojawan Sabha; Harpreet Singh Chottu, President Youth Akali Dal; Corporator Prof Yudhvir Singh, Kuldeep Kaur, President Istri Akali Dal, Gurmeet Kour General Secretary Istri Akali Dal, Paramjeet Singh Advisor SAD, Charanjeet Singh Retired SDM, Capt Hazara Singh, Sarpanch Ravinder Singh, Sarpanch Raja Singh, Paramjeet Singh Raina Ex-Corporator, Harpreet Singh; Lucky Singh, Surinder Singh Dutt, Kuldeep Singh Malik, Rajinder Singh, Kulwant Singh, Manmohan Singh, Chairman Gol Gujral Singh Sabha; Jagjeet Singh, Kultar Singh and Tejpal Singh.