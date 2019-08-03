International Nagar Kirtan to reach Jammu on Aug 4: Wazir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board J&K, T.S Wazir, on Friday informed that the International Nagar Kirtan started from Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev on August 1, has entered India through Wagah border in Punjab.

Talking to reporters, Wazir said that the Historic Nagar Kirtan will enter Jammu and Kashmir via Lakhanpur on August 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM where a grand welcome has been arranged by State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board in coordination with different district Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees of Jammu region under the patronage of Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch and Sant Tejwant Singh of Sant Pura Danna.

District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees of Rajouri-Nowshera, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua have decided to send number of buses and other modes of transport to facilitate the Sangat to reach Lakhanpur for the grand welcome, he said adding that similarly State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board Jammu and Kashmir and District Gurdwara Parbandhak committee Jammu has also made elaborate arrangements of transport for Sangat of Jammu and adjoining areas.

After crossing through Lakhanpur, Kathua, Samba and Vijaypur the Nagar Kirtan will reach Kunjwani at about 5:00 PM where another grand welcome has been arranged, he said, adding that on August 5, the Nagar Kirtan will proceed for return journey from Jammu to Dasua, Punjab.

Wazir invited the Sangat of Jammu and Kashmir in particular and citizens from all walks of life representing different social, religious and political organisations to welcome the Yatra to seek blessings of Guru Sahib.

The press conference was attended by Jagjit Singh President DGPC Jammu, Kuldeep Singh Vice President, Fateh Singh General Secretary, Mohinder Singh Joint Secretary, S. Darbinder Singh Cashier, H.S. Raina, Ramnik Singh members DGPC, Jagpal Singh, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, Surinder Singh Wazir and Manjit Singh Ex-Secretary DGPC.