International Nagar Kirtan goes back

JAMMU: Chairman State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board and ex-MLC T. S Wazir on Tuesday informed that the historic International Nagar Kirtan which started from Nankana Sahib Pakistan commemorating 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Lakhanpur on 5th of August, 2019 received unprecedented welcome from Mahant Manjit Singh, Mahant Tejwant Singh and people of Jammu and Kashmir from all walks of life and showed tremendous amount of devotion towards Guru Nanak by remaining stationed enroute Nagar Kirtan. The Nagar Kirtan which was originally scheduled to reach Jammu by evening of August 4, reached at 2 AM on August 6 due to unprecedented rush and left back in the morning of August 6 only.

Wazir thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for overwhelming response and grand welcome, thanked various organizations especially Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees of Kathua, Samba and Jammu.

He offered special thanks to IG Police Jammu, Div Com Jammu, DCs and SSPs Kathua, Samba and Jammu who inspite of adverse situation, offered all possible assistance in smooth and peaceful conduct of Nagar Kirtan.