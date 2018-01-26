International matters worry Modi more than India: Azad

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

“PDP finished the day it aligned with BJP”

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Against the backdrop of ceasefire violations and migration of the border dwellers to safer places, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focussing on international issues than those of country’s concerns.

“He (Modi) is a big man now. Issues concerning people living along borders, who are facing hard times due to firing, are not on agenda of the Prime Minister,” Azad told reporters at a press conference.

Flanked by AICC General Secretary and In-charge J&K Affairs, Ambika Soni, the former Chief Minister said, “Modi is nowadays busy focussing on international issues and he has nothing to do with a common man, especially the border firing victims.” He alleged that the Prime Minister is teaching policy matters to the United States, Britain and China but surprisingly, he has no policy for the people of India and Kashmir in particular.

“I must remind Modi that he has become the Prime Minister on Kashmir plank,” said Azad adding, “he (Modi) won elections on the issue of Kashmir and security scenario by assuring that peace will prevail along the border”.

“Around 80 per cent of the seats won by the BJP were based on Kashmir poll plank as Modi during elections, criticised us as “weak” party on taking decision on border tension,” he said adding, “Modi should go through the statistics. In UPA rule around 350 ceasefire violations were reported when I was the J&K Chief Minister but till date in two and half year rule of NDA, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for more than 2500 times.”

He said, “Those who (Nawaz Sharief) escalated the ceasefire violations on border, were invited by Modi in oath ceremony, and he himself also visited to Lahore and attended other functions in Pakistan.”

“There does not appear to be any policy of BJP government towards Pakistan and on Kashmir. Congress would seek discussion in Parliament over the border situation,” said Azad.

Azad also advocated the demands of border residents like plots in safer zones, special recruitment, reservation for them and better schooling, health and medical facilities and provision of fodder and enhanced compensation for the human loss and livestock etc.

He expressed concern over repeated incidents of border firing and escalated tension with Pakistan.

Condemning Pakistan for resorting to ceasefire violation, targeting the civilian population, Azad said there was comparatively calm on the border and LOC with Pakistan during UPA regime and there were few such incidents of cross border firings but during the NDA regime it has become a routine situation and the border residents and jawans are becoming regular targets and getting martyred.

“In politics, the Government in the Centre should be decisive but they are indecisive,” said the Congress stalwart.

He further added that unless a concrete policy will not be framed, the issue will not settle down, adding, “For how long it will continue and our children will suffer.”

The Congress leader criticised state BJP leadership for recruiting Special Police Officers on ‘pick and choose’ only to cement vote bank in their respective constituencies.

Azad also lashed out at the Ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party, saying, “PDP was finished the day it joined hands with the BJP. Both the parties got mandate on different issues but they failed on all fronts, he added.

Meanwhile, Soni described the situation on the J&K borders as ‘out of control’ and said, “From now onwards, we will be adopting agitational approach to expose the BJP and bring justice to the victims.”