International Disabled Day observed

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A meeting of all the differently able persons of Sub division Nowshera District Rajouri was held in order to celebrate International Disabled Day 2019.

A rally in the content was organised under the Chairman ship of Sr. Vice President All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Welfare Association (JKHWA) and social activist Vinod K.Sharma.

While addressing the rally, Sharma demanded implementation of all the benefit of UT in favour of disabled persons. Sharma demanded early payment of pension to disabled persons the delay in the payment of pension was veriously viewed. It was also recommend to inhance the pension upto 3000 PM.

A memorandum on the record was submitted to Sukdev Singh Samyal ADC Nowshera for onward submission to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu.

Naresh Khoker, Abdul Khalk, Mohd Azam, Sunil Sharma, Mohd Aslam, Chran Singh, Mohd Munir, Baldev Singh were also present.

Poonch: A event on the occasion of World Disability Day was organised by District Administration Poonch here at GDC Poonch.

DC Poonch, SSP Poonch along with senior officers of Police and civil administration were present on the occasion. Students and staff of different institutions, NYK volunteers were also present besides large number of specially abled people.

During the event different songs were sung by the artists on the theme of World Disability Day. It was conveyed through the medium of songs that specially abled people are an important and equal part of our society.

Many specially abled persons showed their talent of singing and dance.

Certificates of disability, wheelchairs and sewing machines were also distributed to the specially abled people.