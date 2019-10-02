International Day of Elder Persons 2019 celebrated at MIMC Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Leh observed International Day of Elder Persons here on Tuesday at Mahabodhi Maitri Geriatic Home, Devachan.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh, R.S Jasrotia, Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas, Secretary DLSA Leh, Spalzes Angmo, Presidents LGA Shadup Chamba, LBA P.T Kunzang, Councillor Upper Leh, Lobzang Nyantak, President Bar Council Leh Mohammad, Shafi Lassu; writer-scholar Thupstan Paldan, writer-scholar Konchok Phandey, monks from Thailand and Ladakh and students in large number were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, a ceremony was conducted for construction of a prayer room at Mahabodhi Mahakaruna Hospice. Also, the renovated dining hall was inaugurated.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, R.S Jasrotia talked in length about the important link of old age and young age and stressed on the utter need of taking good care of our elderly at our homes. He then urged the younger generation to give respect, care, value them, show gratitude, give space, take care of their health and financial needs, respect their knowledge and wisdom, let them live happily as long as they live, spend time, eat with them, appreciate them, let them feel safe, visit old age homes and make them feel as an individual.

Biswas appreciated the efforts of Sanghasena for MIMC in general and care and abundance of love to aged people at their old age home.

“The district administration is also thinking in-line of setting up of a day-care and recreation centre for the elderly in Leh,” he added. He further talked about the growing disparity between younger and older generations and challenge is to understand ways and methods to fill this gap.

President LGA, Shadup Chamba congratulated the elderly on this day and said it is fortunate to have the presence of old people in the society as they have years of experience and wisdom.

Founder-President-Spiritual Director of MIMC, Sanghasena said that society is busy in promoting the elixir of youth and beauty forgetting the fact that old age and death never discriminates with anyone.

Appealing for sponsor for one-day meal for old age home, Sanghasena said, no single senior citizen should be ignored, no single child should be left uneducated, and no physically challenged be side-lined.

A short film on contributions of Sanghasena in setting up of MIMC was also screened.

On the occasion, dance and singing performances by old inmates of Mahabodhi Old Age Home, famous singers of Ladakh Morup Namgyal, Dorjey Stakmo, and students of MIMC mesmerized the audience with their performances.