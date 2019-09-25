International Conference ’21st Economics of Happiness’ concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A two-day international conference, ‘Economics of Happiness’, came to a conclusion at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (Deemed to be University) in Choglamsar, Ladakh.

The conference was jointly hosted by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (Deemed to be University), Local Futures, Julay Ladakh, and the Himalayan Film House.

This marked the 21st International Economics of Happiness Conference in a series of conferences organised by Local Futures in various countries, including Australia, the USA, Italy, Japan, Korea and the UK, over the past decade.

The first day of the conference, September 20th, coincided with the International Climate Strike calling on people everywhere to demonstrate in demand of strong and urgent action on the climate crisis. Conference participants and speakers showed their solidarity by assembling on the steps of the CIBS auditorium with signs calling for “system change, not climate change.”

With hundreds of participants – Ladakhi, Indian and foreign – during the two days, the conference at CIBS provided an opportunity and a platform for networking and mutual learning between local Ladakhis and guests from outside with a rich pool of inspiring plenary sessions, issue-specific workshops, and stalls by environmental and cultural preservation NGOs and local Ladakhi food enterprises.

Sonam Wangchuk, Founder of SECMOL and HIAL, delivered a rousing speech articulating the urgency of this situation and laying out a vision for a localised, re-ruralised future Ladakh that could, with the right implementation and commitment, become a beacon for the world. In his plenary talk, Snow Leopard Conservancy director Tsewang Namgail similarly called for a development model that is ‘slow, sensible and sustainable.’

Helena Norberg-Hodge – author of Ancient Futures: Learning from Ladakh and director of Local Futures – and Satish Kumar – peace and environmental activist, founder of Resurgence magazine and Schumacher College in the UK; Indian conservationist and author Ashish Kothari; Afsar Jafri from the International Small-Farmer Advocacy Group Grain; Geshe Dakpa Kalsang, Dean of Student Welfare at CIBS and Keibo Oiwa, Founder of the Sloth Club in Japan and author of Slow is Beautiful also spoke on the occasion.