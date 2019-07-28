Intermittent rains continue to lash J&K, alert issued

Elderly woman killed in Doda landslide

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The mercury in Jammu and Kashmir marked a sharp dip on Saturday as intermittent rains lashed wide parts of the State for the third consecutive day, disrupting traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and claiming the life of an elderly woman, officials said.

The weatherman has issued an alert, predicting adverse weather to continue for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in winter capital Jammu settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, a MeT office spokesman said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 25.6 degree Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees below normal, he added. Similarly, the day temperature in summer capital Srinagar was 4.8 degrees below season’s average at 24.7 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a night temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below the normal, the spokesman said.

He said Jammu recorded 38.2 mm of rainfall during the day, while the weather remained mostly cloudy in Srinagar.

The intermittent rains since Wednesday increased the water level in all water bodies, including rivers, lakes and streams, but there was no immediate threat of floods, officials said.

An 82-year-old woman was killed and her son seriously injured when a rain-triggered landslide hit their mud house in Doda district early on Saturday, police said.

Over two dozen sheep were also killed in the incident, which took place in the Baggar area of the hilly district, SP (Operations), Doda, Ravinder Pal Singh said.

The officials said rolling stones from hillocks damaged two passenger cabs near Battery Cheshma along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which was briefly closed for vehicular traffic in the afternoon.

Rolling down of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway and mudslides occurred at several places, including Panthiyal, Iron Stand Digdole, Battery Cheshma, Anokhi Fall and Kelamorh, along the 270-km highway, forcing suspension of the traffic for several hours, they said.

Issuing an alert, director of state meteorological department Sonam Lotus said the intermittent moderate to heavy rains over the past couple of days had left the soil saturated and additional rain may trigger landslides, flash floods and mudslides.

“General public and the state administration are requested to remain cautious for the next few days as weather is adverse and likely to remain so over the next 24 hours,” Lotus said.

Rains disrupt Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Jammu/Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra was disrupted by intermittent rains on Saturday as only 3,124 pilgrims visited the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, while the death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage reached 33, officials said. The yatra, however, resumed from Jammu after a day-long suspension with a fresh batch of 3,926 pilgrims, including 785 women and 240 sadhus, leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir, they said.

The pilgrims had reached safely to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in the evening, the officials said.

“On the 27th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 3,142 Yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave on Saturday. Till date 3,17,726 Yatris had the darshan of the naturally formed Shivlingam at the shrine,” an official spokesman said.

This was the lowest number of pilgrims offering their prayers at the shrine since the commencement of the yatra from the twin routes — 36-km traditional Pahalgam in Anantnag district and shorter 14-km Baltal track in Ganderbal district — on July 1.

The officials said intermittent rains during the day left the tracks slippery, forcing suspension of the yatra from Baltal route for the second day on Saturday, while a limited number of pilgrims were allowed along Pahalgam route to avoid any untoward incident.

They said all the pilgrims putting up at different halting stations and base camps were safe.

Earlier in the day, the 25th batch of pilgrims, including 17 children, 785 women and 240 sadhus, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu, in a fleet of 165 vehicles amid tight security despite rains, the officials said.

While 2,318 pilgrims reached the Pahalgam base camp, the remaining 1,608 headed for Baltal to undertake the yatra from there, they said, adding that the pilgrims reached their destinations safely.

Three pilgrims have died in the last two days due to high altitude sickness, taking the number of pilgrims who died during the yatra to 33. The dead included 29 pilgrims, two ‘sevadaars’ (volunteers) and two security personnel deployed enroute the yatra route.

Deaths due to cardiac arrest triggered by lack of oxygen in the area around the cave shrine have been common over the years, prompting the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to issue regular health advisories to pilgrims.

Forty pilgrims have taken ill or sustained injuries due to shooting stones and other causes since the commencement of the pilgrimage, the officials said.

The number of pilgrims who have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas this year has already crossed the three-lakh mark.

Till Friday, 3,14,584 pilgrims have visited the shrine. Last year, 2.85 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrine.

The 46-day yatra is scheduled to end on August 15, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.