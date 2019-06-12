Interlocutor Sharma meets Governor

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Dineshwar Sharma, Union Special Representative for Dialogue in J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday.

Sharma apprised Governor about his gathered opinion regarding the political and developmental aspirations of people across the State.

Governor and Sharma discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, recent initiatives taken by the Administration for ensuring equitable development of the State and bringing accountability and transparency in the administrative set up and initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of youth.

They also discussed arrangements in place for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra.