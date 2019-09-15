Interests of PDD employees will be taken care of: Comm Secy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All employees of Power Development Department will be transferred on deputation to respective companies after unbundling. Employees appointed in ‘Old Pension Scheme’ will continue to be in Old Pension Scheme and all service benefits will remain same while employees appointed in ‘New Pension Scheme’ will continue to be in New Pension Scheme with all service benefits.

This was informed by the Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar Singh while clarifying doubts of President, Jammu & Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA), Harvrinder Singh who called him to clear confusion prevalent among employees of the department.

Earlier, JKEEGA convened a meeting of Junior Engineers appointed on and after 2010 under New Pension Scheme, to clear confusion of employees regarding their fate after unbundling of PDD.

Later, a meeting of the Guidance Council of JKEEGA was called in evening and the Council members were apprised of all developments. It was further decided in the meeting that JKEEGA will continue to engage with the Government to safeguard service conditions and terminal interests of engineers.