Interesting! When shall ‘Janaiudhari’ Congressmen roam in Jammu

BLUNT BUTCHER

Congressmen took India by storm minutes after revelation of Rahul Gandhi being a real Hindu, a Janaiudhari Brahmin and a Shiv Bakhat became public. Television channels were swooped by the Congress spokespersons to enthusiastically recite Hanuman Chalisa, recount famous temples and shrines and invoke all the lords. This is a renewed avatar of Congress. The nation has at last discovered it in a new format; not the one that lost no opportunity to showcase itself as a most secular and Muslim friendly political party in the past seven decades. Perhaps no leader or worker will now dare to be seen placating minorities at the cost of Hindu interest like the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did while telling the National Development Council on 9th December 2006 that plans for minorities, particularly Muslims, must have the first claim on Indian resources. This might have amused Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Working President Rahul Gandhi then but now the scenario has changed. Rahul is a Shreshat Hindu now. He is paying obeisance in temples across Gujarat currently, perhaps due to exigency of elections, but questions keep arising why he failed to visit most revered temples and shrines of Tirupati, Jagannath, Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnathji.

Congress has been inheriting a unique culture over the decades. The trend has been that whatever the Nehru-Gandhi scions would say remains a last word for Congressmen across the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. Those in the media know well how the Block and Halqa Presidents used to echo the important statements of the Nehru-Gandhi bosses even though having no relevance with the State. By this logic, it is now incumbent for Jammu Congressmen to imbibe their leader, who is going to don the mantle of presidentship anytime now.

The mere thought of Jammu Congressmen emulating Janaiudhari Rahul Gandhi will generate thrill in the public mind. Imagine secular Raman Bhalla, Sham Lal Sharma, Tara Chand and many others going to their supporters sporting Gherwa Tilk and Janaiu around their arms. This will be a unique spectacle to see their followers in similar get up. Also imagine Congress rallies and street-corner meetings taking off with Bhajans and Kirtans and concluding with ‘Bum Bum Bole’ because their upcoming President is a Shiva Bhakht, wearing Rudhrakhsha. The politics of Jammu and its life style will get a transformation overnight.

The Jammu region will witness Janaiudhari Congressmen lining up to greet the minority brethren on their festivals. The Hindu Congressmen will be seen sitting in their homes on Diwali to accept the greetings of their leaders and supporters of other religions rather than knocking at their doors with packs of sweets. The Congress secularism has been so strong that the Jammu leaders make it a point to be at the backyards of their Kashmir-centric masters to greet them on Hindu festivals. This syndrome will vanish as Janaiudhari Rahul Gandhi may not like this anymore.

The Janeu-dhari Congressmen will also redeem their self-esteem and stake claim for important party positions like the Pradesh President as a matter of right keeping in view that the real strength to the party comes from the Jammu region and not from the Valley, which has all along been dominating them. They will no more be apologetic for their Hindu identity and may assert their position accordingly. They may also find themselves breaking the shackles of second-fiddle syndrome and surviving as equals and not the slaves.

The Jammu temples and shrines will witness beelines of Congressmen, who will be contributing in their development and upkeep rather than remaining mute spectators to encroachments and rechristening their nomenclature, for example Bahu Fort becoming Shahabad.

In the renewed mode of the Congress, Jammu will get its due and equal share in development and employment. The Janaiudhari Congressmen will resist the hegemony of a particular community in every sphere of activity and work towards fair-play because their Shiv-Bhakht Rahul Gandhi will not get annoyed anymore.

Thanks to Janaiudhari Rahul Gandhi, Jammu is all set to witness a unique spectacle wherein everybody, the Congressmen included, will be seen chanting, “Garav Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hai”. To be Hindu will no more be a curse; it will be a privilege for Congressmen to be closer to their leader.