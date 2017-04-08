Interest in Cricket

Dear Editor,

Cricket, like all modern sports, these days is essentially driven by market and money. There is a contrived accent on creating controversies and pumping up nationalistic fervour. This cannot be cricket.

India’s satisfactory eight-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala might have brought an end to a thrilling \ series, marked by exceptional skills and tenacity, but the puerile behaviour by the Australians is unbecoming of international sportspersons.

Ramni Singh

Chenani, Udhampur